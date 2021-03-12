Janhvi Kapoor Recreates 'Panghat' Song With Singer Asees Kaur; See Pics

As Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi hit the screens, she recently appeared at the Indian Pro Music League where she not only promoted her movie but also showcased her fun side while performing on the stage along with the other stars and contestants on the show. In the upcoming Indian Pro Music League episodes, the viewers will witness her stunning dance moves with singer Asees Kaur singing beside her.



Janhvi Kapoor became a part of one of the latest Indian Pro Music League episodes where she appeared in a shimmering black attire with a snazzy bow in the front. She encouraged all the contestants of the show by twirling on one of her popular songs, Panghat. Even the singer of the song, Asees Kaur, shared the stage with her and sang the beautiful song live on the show.

In a recent interaction, Asees Kaur talked about her song Panghat from the film Roohi and stated how she had been waiting for the release of the song ever since she recorded it. She added how this song was special to her as it was a dance number and so far she had only sung romantic numbers. Praising Janhvi Kapoor, she stated how her performance in the song did absolute justice to the song and mentioned that if it had hit the right chord and received numerous views, it was mostly because of Janhvi Kapoor.

Even Janhvi Kapoor didn’t miss out to praise the efforts of Asees Kaur stating how glad she was that Asees lent her voice to the song and she received a chance to perform on it. She then mentioned how nobody else could’ve managed to pull this song the way she did. Further, she stated how she had always liked Asees Kaur’s songs and stated how getting to work with her again was a sheer pleasure.

Indian Pro Music League

Zee TV launched the world’s first-ever music league championship on February 26th, 2021, which will consist of six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these teams including some of the famous Bollywood and sports celebrities will have top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star, and one fresh voice. Captains of these six zonal teams will include prolific singers namely Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin and Shilpa Rao.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.