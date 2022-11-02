Janhvi Kapoor Refuses To Star In Biopic On Late Mom Sridevi; Says 'I Don’t Want To Cry'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about being a part of her late mom Sridevi's biopic during a media interaction. The actor, who's busy promoting her forthcoming survival thriller film Mili, instantly said 'No' to the proposition and further explained that she doesn't want to discuss it as she'll break down on the stage. Actor Sridevi passed away in February 2018 while she was in Dubai to attend her nephew’s wedding.

Janhvi Kapoor answers question on Sridevi's biopic

According to Pinkvilla, Janhvi was asked the reason behind her refusal to do her mom's biopic, to which she said, "Sir abhi wo bahut lamba answer hai aur mujhe bahut bhook lagi hai aur mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe. (Sir there’s a big answer for this and I am hungry right now, and I don’t want to cry on stage.)"

People often draw comparisons between Janhvi and her late superstar mom, however, Sridevi's husband and producer Boney Kapoor recently told the media to not indulge in such things.

During a media interaction, a reporter told Boney that he sees shades of Sridevi and her potential when he sees Janhvi. To this, the filmmaker responded, "Everybody has a different mechanism to understand a character and to perform accordingly. I wouldn’t say perform, (rather) become the part. That was one of the major USPs of Sri and perhaps Janvhi carries the same DNA."

The producer also mentioned, "The audiences in North India saw Sri after she had done almost 150-200 films in the South. So she had reached a particular level of understanding of what characters and how each beat has got to be. So she came here after doing 200 films in the South. My baby has just started her journey. So don’t put her in any kind of comparisons with any kind of the work of her mother."

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of the thriller Mili, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. She also has films like Mr & Mrs Mahi as well as Varun Dhawan co-starrer Bawaal in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SRIDEVIKAPOOR)