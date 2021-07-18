Janhvi Kapoor Returns With A 'low Budget Sequel' Of Nakka Mukka; Arjun Kapoor Reacts

Janhvi Kapoor and her 'Aksa gang' are back with another entertaining video and her fans cannot get enough of it. Janhvi and her gang made a hilarious sequel to the iconic song Nakka Mukka. The funny dance video garnered thousands of comments. It also got a reaction from Janhvi's stepbrother Arjun Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor returns with her Aksa gang

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a "low budget sequel", as she wrote, of the song Nakka Mukka. In the video, the Dhadak actor can be seen dancing and pulling out a hilarious act with her team. In the caption, she announced the return of her gang and wrote, "Aksa gang returns. Low budget sequel 🥲 no location no props but Aksa gang still rocks 🤟🏼". The video garnered over 3.7 million views. It also caught the eye of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The 2 States actor commented on the video and wrote, "This gang needs to go solo for a bit...". Social activist Orhan Awatramani also commented on Janhvi Kapoor's Nakka Mukka video and wrote, "U r having so much fun I’m getting insecure".

Some more videos of Janhvi Kapoor's Aksa gang

On June 21, 2021, Janhvi Kapoor shared a video with her Aksa gang grooving on the song Temperature by Sean Paul. In the caption, the Roohi actor wrote, "Aksa gang is back 🤟🏼 miss u @mahnaz_kotwal". Janhvi wore a backless black dress in the video while she shot the hilarious video with her team. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta reacted to the video and wrote, "I’m dying @vaishnavpraveen @amaker7 😂".

On April 16, 2021, Janhvi Kapoor and her team took an Instagram trend for their video. The team was seen dancing to the song Up by Cardi B. They also danced together on the poolside. In the caption, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "I really wish we were cooler than this but 🙃🥴☹️". The video received over seven million views on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak. She then worked in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.

