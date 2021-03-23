Janhvi Kapoor Reunites With Sister Khushi In The US, Shares Cute Boomerang Video

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor shares a close relationship with her sister Khushi Kapoor and her social media posts are filled with their pictures. The actor has taken a quick break and flown to the United States to reunite with Khushi. Janhvi took to her Instagram story to share an adorable boomerang with her.

Janhvi Kapoor reunites with sister Khushi

In the video shared by Janhvi, she is holding hands with Khushi and they appear to be walking down a street. Both the sisters have worn a pair of joggers and sports shoes. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Khushi is pursuing her further studies in the United States.

Janhvi also took to her Instagram story to announce that her track Nadiyon Paar from her recently released Roohi has crossed the 100 million views mark on YouTube. The song was released two weeks ago and was sung by Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur, IP Singh, Sachin- Jigar and the lyrics are penned by IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya. The music from this foot-tapping number has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. The original composition of this song was done by Emanuele Marascia and Alessandro Murru. Roohi received a theatrical release on March 11, 2021.

A peek into Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Recently, the Dhadak actor shared a behind the scenes video of her on the sets of Roohi. In the video, she is crying at first and then seen giving evil expressions. In the caption of the video, she explained how she controls herself from eating another scoop of ice cream. “Actual footage of me fighting with myself about eating one more scoop of ice cream. #Roohi and #Bhootni minus VFX”, her caption read.

Janhvi Kapoor’s movies

Janhvi will next be seen in Dostana 2 which is the sequel of the 2008 hit film. The film is helmed by Collin D'Cunha and stars Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in the lead roles. She also will be seen in the dark comedy film Good Luck Jerry. It is Sidharth Sengupta directorial. The cast of the movie includes Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. This film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila that released in 2018. The release of the film has not been announced yet.

