Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How She Got Roohi, Says 'I Heard One-line Concept & I Fell In Love'

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi finally released in theatres on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and has been receiving mixed reviews. The actor recently got in an interview ahead of the film’s release and opened up about how she approached the makers of Roohi to bag a role in it and how she prepped for it. Read along to know more details about it.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about bagging Roohi, and the prep for it

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Janhvi opened about various aspects of her career, her latest film Roohi, and more details about it. When asked about doing another horror movie, as she has done Ghost Stories earlier, Janhvi shared that she went up to producer Dinesh Vijan herself when she heard he was making this movie. She shared that the single line description of "a girl being possessed by a chudail and one man being in love with the girl and the other with the chudail" was enough to get her fascinated by and interested in the movie.

She reveals that she went up to Vijan and told him to consider her for the movie and Janhvi was glad that the producer found her apt for the role. Janhvi stated that she chose to do this film so she could showcase her versatility and also revealed that her role is not the funny one, but Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are the ones with the funny lines. Jahnvi expressed that she had to push herself for this role.

Further on, Janhvi talked about the movies that she watched to prepare herself for the role of the "chudail". The actor said that she watched the Hollywood movie The Exorcism of Emily Rose, repeatedly and also appreciated Jennifer Carpenter’s performance in it. She added that she also saw the Jyothika starrer movie Chandramukhi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and the original movie The Exorcist which featured Linda Blair.

About Roohi

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is the second film in Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy Universe. The previous one being 2018 hit Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and the third one being the upcoming 2022 release, Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Roohi became the first major film to release in theatres in almost a year. Despite mixed reviews, Roohi's box office is encouraging as it collected Rs 3.06 crore at the box office on its day one in India.