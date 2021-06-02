Janhvi Kapoor Reveals One Important Advice That She Got From Her Late Mother Sridevi

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently recalled in an interview the advice her late mother Sridevi gave her before her debut in Bollywood. Janhvi said that the advice given to her by her mother Sridevi was to never depend on anyone for anything and to make her own identity.

In an interview with Elle India, Janhvi was asked who are the people to inspire her in life. She said it is just the powerful women around her. She said that from her peers like Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan to Hollywood singer Beyonce and her sister, it is inspiring to see all these women around her who embrace themselves and do not depend on anyone for anything. She added that her mother also advised her the same and told her to never depend on anyone.

Janhvi Kapoor’s mother Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, before Janhvi’s Bollywood debut Dhadak released. Sridevi could not see the full-finished movie before her death but the producer of the movie, Karan Johar, showed her some clips of Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak. Dhadak starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar in the lead roles and was a remake of the Marathi movie Sairat.

During the interview, Janhvi also spoke about her mother’s death before the release of her first movie and said that because of what happened in her personal life, she was very disconnected from what was happening around her during the release of Dhadak. She said that in hindsight, she felt she would have been more engaged. She added that she was getting a certain amount of attention at that point in time, but her mind was somewhere else.

Janhvi Kapoor's movies

After Dhadak, Janhvi was seen in many Bollywood movies and has been praised for her role in almost all of them. Janhvi was seen in the titular role in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and she received lots of praises for her role. She also garnered applause for her role in the Anthology series, Ghost Stories. Janhvi’s recent venture has been the horror-comedy film, Roohi which was not much of a hit among the audience or the critics. Janhvi will be seen next in the movie Dostana 2 opposite Laksh Lalwani and will be playing the female lead in Good Luck Jerry.

IMAGE CREDIT: JANHVI KAPOOR/INSTAGRAM

