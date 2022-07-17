Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Does The Roles That 'excite' Her; Talks About Upcoming Films

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor currently has a lot on her plate. The actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, whose trailer was unveiled earlier this week. On the other hand, the actor is also filming for Bawaal in Europe, which will mark her maiden collaboration with Varun Dhawan.

As the Dhadak star has some more projects in her kitty, she recently opened up about her choice of roles and expressed her excitement over her upcoming films.

Janhvi Kapoor has a long lineup of films in the pipeline and is ready for back-to-back releases. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Janhbi Kapoor talked about her upcoming films and mentioned how she is grateful to be a part of all her films despite feeling a lot of pressure. She further added how she only chooses the roles in films that excite her. Adding to her upcoming movies, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that she cannot wait for her fans to meet her new characters.

Janhvi Kapoor said, "This feels like a lot of pressure, but I am grateful to be a part of these films. They are all so special for me." She further added, "Honestly, I have just been doing the kind of roles that excite me. I can't wait for the audience to see what Jerry (Good Luck Jerry) and Mili have in store for them."

Janhvi Kapoor wraps another schedule of Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor has been extensively filming for her upcoming film Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan in Europe. The actors were earlier in Amsterdam and then moved to Poland for another schedule. Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a picture with Janhvi Kapor and announced a schedule wrap in Krakow, Poland. Sharing a few BTS pictures, the actor wrote, "Hawaayein. Finished another sched in krakow now on to the next."

On Janhvi Kapoor's professional front

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to play a young woman named Jerry in the upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. The movie is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. On the other hand, the actor will also star in the film Mili, which will mark her first movie with her father Boney Kapoor. Bawaal and Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi are some of her other projects.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor