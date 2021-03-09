Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Was 'upset' With How Her Security Behaved With Fan: 'I Felt Bad'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who recently celebrated her 24th birthday, was spotted at Mumbai airport over the weekend. The actor's video from the airport has been making rounds over the internet. In the viral video, Janhvi Kapoor's security was spotted ill-treating one of her fans and stopping him from getting a picture with the actor. However, Janhvi Kapoor went back towards her fan and obliged him with a selfie. When Spotboye asked Janhvi about the incident, she said that she felt bad about it and got very upset with her security for that.

Talking about the same, Janhvi Kapoor further added that she hoped the fan went home happy. On March 8, one of Janhvi Kapoor's fan pages on Instagram shared this video and praised the star. In this viral video, the Dhadak actor was seen in a sea-green coloured outfit, sporting translucent glasses. While she was exiting the airport, Janhvi was surrounded by her fans requesting a selfie. The actor's security stopped her fan from coming near the actor as he was not wearing a mask and breaking the pandemic protocols.

Janhvi Kapoor gets papped at Mumbai airport

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her upcoming flick, Roohi. Ahead of the film's release, the actor shared a series of BTS moments and a trailer of the film. The upcoming flick is a horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

The love triangle movie is helmed by Hardik Mehta. The film is slated to release on March 11, Thursday in theatres. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "A ‘spook-tacular’ love triangle hitting theatres in just 2 days! ðŸ˜

#Roohi in theatres this #Thursday, 11th March, 2021".

Apart from Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor has also bagged two Bollywood flicks for her next. She will be next seen in Dostana 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan. The romantic comedy film directed by Collin D'Cunha also features Laksh Lalwani and Abhishek Banerjee. This is Laksh Lalwani's debut film. Janhvi Kapoor is also part of the cast ensemble of Good Luck Jerry.