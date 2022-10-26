Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Sridevi Jeopardised Her Health To Make Boney Kapoor Quit Smoking

Janhvi Kapoor recently recalled that her late mom Sridevi put her health at risk in order to get Boney Kapoor to quit smoking. Talking about her childhood days, the Mili actor revealed that Sridevi stopped eating non-vegetarian despite being very weak, in order to get Boney to quit his habit. Janhvi added that even she and her sister Khushi Kapoor would 'destroy' their dad's cigarettes by cutting them or putting toothpaste in them, however, nothing seemed to be working.

Janhvi Kapoor recalls Sridevi risked her health to make Boney Kapoor quit smoking

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi recalled that smoking issues heightened when they were staying at their Juhu residence, around the time when Boney was working on No Entry and Wanted. The actor said that every morning she and Khushi would go "cut up his cigarettes or I'd open it and put toothpaste on it." Janhvi remembered how Sridevi also used to keep fighting with him on this issue.

Talking about how the English Vinglish hitmaker tried to dissuade Boney from smoking, Janhvi added, “She became vegetarian. She said I won't eat non-veg till you stop smoking and the doctors were like no you are too weak. You need to eat more, and she was like no. And Papa would beg her. And then finally, four-five years ago, he was just like she wanted me to stop. I couldn’t do it then. I’ll do it now."

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, with the reason behind her death reported as 'accidental drowning'.

More on Janhvi Kapoor's work front

The actor is gearing up for the release of the thriller Mili, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs Mahi in the pipeline, wherein she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao once again after Roohi. Lastly, she'll be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SRIDEVI.KAPOOR/ @JANHVIKAPOOR)