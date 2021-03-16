Janhvi Kapoor Reveals The Craziest Excuse She Gave To Reject A Guy's Proposal

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the craziest excuse she had ever given to reject a boy's proposal. The actor who was last seen in Roohi, a horror-comedy flick, is currently in Punjab filming for her next film Good Luck Jerry. Read on to know what the actor said about the proposal and her crazy excuse to reject it.

Janhvi Kapoor on the excuse she used to reject a proposal

Janhvi Kapoor stated in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that she once broke a boy's heart by using her Spanish test as an excuse. In a rapid-fire session, Janhvi was asked about the craziest excuse she has ever used to reject a boy's proposal. She said, “I think at one point I had said, ‘No, my exams are coming up, I can’t concentrate on anything else.’ And then, I missed my exam also, some Spanish test it was and I said, ‘No, I need to concentrate on my Spanish test,’ and I ended up travelling and I forgot about the Spanish test,”. When asked about how a boy could impress Janhvi, she simply stated that anyone can just ask her to go out and eat something, get her good food and crack some good jokes.

About the new Janhvi Kapoor's movie

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi directed by Hardik Mehta. Apart from Janhvi, the movie also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The movie is about two small-town boys who get stuck in a forest with a girl who seems to be possessed by a witch. Released on March 11, the movie has received mixed reviews from critics. Roohi is the second film in producer Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy Universe. The first film was the 2018 hit Stree and the next film will be Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram updates are from the sets of her next film Good Luck Jerry directed by Siddharth Sengupta. The story of the film is written by Pankaj Matta while the production companies Colour Yellow Productions, Lyca Productions and Sundial Productions bankroll it. The movie’s cast will be led by Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role along with Mita Vashisht, Deepak Dobriyal, Sushant Singh and Saurabh Sachdeva among others.