Janhvi Kapoor Reveals What Happened After Her Gown's Zip Ripped Right Before Performance

Janhvi Kapoor recently attended an event in Mumbai. The actress put her pictures on social media revealing that the zip of her outfit ripped right before her performance on stage and before her appearance on the red carpet. In the picture, a team of people can be seen helping Janhvi fix her outfit.

Janhvi has been a regular in sharing glimpses of her life with fans on social media. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share that minutes before she was supposed to make an appearance on the red carpet, the zip of her outfit broke. She also shared that she was supposed to perform on stage 12 minutes after the incident.

Janhvi shared several photos in the post in which she is wearing a purple strapless gown. She also shared pictures of herself in a skirt and crop top which she paired with high boots. She captioned the post, “When the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage.”

Janhvi Kapoor sparks dating rumours with Shikhar Pahariya

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor made headlines when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport with Shikar Pahariya, who she is rumoured to be dating. As per reports, the duo has been dating since Diwali 2022. The actress also shared a special birthday post for Shikhar on his birthday. The birthday post confirmed the alleged relationship. On the same day, Janhvi was snapped with Shikhar and her sister, Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi and Shikhar have been spotted with each other’s family members on various occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor movies

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with 2018 movie Dhadak. She was last seen in the movie Mili. Janhvi is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in the upcming movie Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actress will also be seen in a movie with Jr NTR titled NTR 30.