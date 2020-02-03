Janhvi Kapoor Reveals WHAT Is Her Sweet Secret To Ditching Alarms

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the upcoming actors of Bollywood, who has garnered a massive fan following thanks to her brilliant acting and beauty. She also has a large number of fans on social media, who follow her for her fun and humourous Instagram stories, as well as her amazing photoshoots.

Recently, the actor posted an amusing video on her Instagram story, where she revealed her secret method of waking up that did not require any annoying alarms.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her secret to ditching alarms

In one of Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram stories, the actor posted a video where she revealed her secret method for waking up. The tag of the video read, "Some people use alarms, I use icecream to wake up."

The story showed Janhvi Kapoor in her bed, refusing to wake up. However, when someone brought up a spoon full of ice cream to her face, the actor relented and finally got out of her bed. It was not the alarm that woke her up, but the allure of ice cream that persuaded her to get out of bed.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently featured in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories. The actor is also set to feature in multiple upcoming films in 2020. She will next be seen on the big screen in the biographical film Gunjan Saxena, which is set to release on March 13, 2020. Gunjan Saxena will feature Janhvi in the titular role, who was one of the first female pilots in the Indian Air Force.

After Gunjan Saxena, the actor is also set to feature in Roohi Afzana, which is a horror-comedy in the same vein as Stree. Roohi Afzana will be directed by Hardik Mehta and will tell the tale of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon. The film will also star Rajkummar Rao in a leading role. Finally, Janhvi is also set to feature in Dostana 2, where she will star alongside Kartik Aaryan.

