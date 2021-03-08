Janhvi Kapoor Rings In 24th Birthday With Her Crew, Sister Anshula Plans Huge Surprise

Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older on March 6. On her special day, the team of her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry, organised a party on the sets. Janhvi shared many photos from her cake-cutting celebration. In one of the pics, she looked amazed after she saw the series of cakes on her platter. In another post, her father Boney Kapoor could be seen hugging her, whereas, in the rest of the images, she happily posed with her team members. One of her crew members smeared some cake on the actor's face. Kapoor ditched a caption for the post and only went on to drop blush emojis.

Janhvi returned home on Saturday night and was in for another surprise from her sister, Anshula Kapoor. The latter decorated the entire house with gold and pink balloons. 'Happy birthday Jaanu' was printed on one of the banners. Janhvi Kapoor, all decked up in a grey jumpsuit and boots, posed for the camera. Sharing glimpses of the same, Anshula wrote, "Welcome back". The Dhadak actor received sweet wishes from Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and many others.

Inside Janhvi Kapoor's birthday celebration

Apart from Anshula, Arjun Kapoor also wished his sister with a lovable note. Sharing a picture of them, walking hand-in-hand, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek."

Meanwhile, Anshula wrote, "Happy birthday, sunshine. You are so much stronger and braver than you give yourself credit for and there’s nothing in this world that you can’t conquer when you set your mind to it. You find joy in all the hidden corners and in the littlest of things - and that’s something I hope I can learn from you." Anshula wished for Janhvi to be always surrounded by laughter, food, hugs and happiness.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is all set to have a theatrical release on March 11. Apart from this, she also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

