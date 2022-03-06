Janhvi Kapoor Rings In Her 25th B'day In Tirupati; Shares Pictures With Her Girl Gang

On the occasion of her 25th birthday, Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati to seek blessings at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara. The actor dropped multiple pictures from her visit, wherein she can be seen shedding smiles with her girl gang who accompanied her on the birthday getaway.

Janhvi Kapoor looked resplendent in a lime green and pink coloured saree, which she accessorised with minimal jewellery. Her glimpses from Tirupati received love-filled reactions from fans as well as actor Sanya Malhotra, fitness trainer friend Namrata Purohit among others.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, March 6, the actor dropped the trail of pictures, where she can be seen decked in gorgeous traditional wear with minimal jewellery. She opted for a simple braided hairstyle and even kept her makeup minimal. She posed with her entourage of friends amid the scenic landscape, looking extremely happy. Take a look.

The picture received love and adulation from fans, who posted comments like, "Happy birthday god bless you", "beautiful", "amazing" among others. Ace designer Manish Malhotra also showered love on her picture by dropping a trail of emoticons, while Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Happy birthday".

Janhvi also received birthday love from her father and producer Boney Kapoor, who dropped a throwback picture of his little one where she looked adorable in traditional water. In the caption, he mentioned, "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta". Boney Kapoor's children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula and Khushi Kapoor also shared special birthday posts for Janhvi

More on Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi, who proved her acting mettle in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena among others, will now be seen in projects like Goodluck Jerry and Mili. She also has the film Mr & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. The film, which is being directed by Sharan Sharma, will mark Janhvi and Rao's second collaboration after the horror-comedy flick Roohi.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JANHVIKAPOOR)