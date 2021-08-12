Janhvi Kapoor Rings One Year Of 'Gunjan Saxena' With BTS Pics, Pens 'enriching' Experience

Actor Janhvi Kapoor who stepped into the shoes of female Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena for the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, celebrated one year of its release. The actor took to Instagram and shared a still from the film along with a note while penning her experience of shooting for the film. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film told the story of India’s first female Air Force officer to enter a warzone, Gunjan Saxena. She played a pivotal role during the 1999 Kargil War.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates one year of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

She shared a bunch of pictures with her team and in uniform while expressing her sincere gratitude to the crew for being supportive and her fans for showering her with so much love. While penning her experience, she wrote, “Nothing I ever say will do enough justice to what this journey has meant to me. I could have never even dreamt of a creative process that felt so pure and enriching, in every way. And I’m so grateful for all the people that helped make it that way, and most of all to Gunjan Mam for letting us be privy to her spirit and her rare sincerity, something that continues to guide me and shape my outlook in everything I try to do. And Sharry, for recognising and making us all feel the importance of what this story stood for. You made trusting the process feel more fruitful than daunting, and that was more valuable than any reward we as a team could have asked for.”

To prepare for her second lead role in a feature film, the 23-year-old spent time with the real Saxena, trained and honed her skills. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Good Luck Jerry is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Good Luck Jerry is produced by Aanand L Rai. Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Laksh Lalwani.

IMAGE: JANHVIKAPOOR/Instagram

