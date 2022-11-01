Janhvi Kapoor Says Filming 'Mili' Took A Toll On Her Mental Health: 'I Was On Painkillers'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her survival thriller Mili, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. The actor is currently on a promotion spree and recently during an event, she opened up about the challenges she faced while filming Mili. In a press conference, the 25-year-old Good Luck Jerry actor talked about how filming Mili took a toll on her mental health.

"I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell," the Roohi actor asserted.

'It wasn't glamorous': Janhvi Kapoor on filming Mili

She further added that staying 15 hours in a freezer, in a closed environment, and sometimes with a rat, is not 'glamorous'. Janhvi asserted, "If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure." The actor also told the media that director, Mathukutty Xavier advised her to put on 7.5 kg to make her look more relatable to the audience. A special freezer was built by the film’s team, where they shot for 20 days at minus 15 degrees Celsius temperature, the actor told media.

Apart from Janhvi, Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film marks the Dhadak actor's debut project with her producer-father Boney Kapoor. It is a remake of the director's own Malayalam film Helen. It follows the story of a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. Janhvi will be playing the role of a nurse in the film named Mili Naudiyal who is a nursing graduate but also works at a Cafe and gets stuck in a freezer.

Apart from Mili, Janhvi has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty, including Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor