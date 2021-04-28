Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is 'waiting' To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

India continues to battle the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) amid a surge in positive cases. The government of India recently announced that people who are 18 years old and above are eligible to get vaccinated in the next phase that will start from May 1, 2021. Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared that she is waiting to get vaccinated. Here is a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post about getting the vaccine.

Janhvi Kapoor on waiting to get vaccinated

Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos to talk about the next vaccination phase. In the caption of the post, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she is waiting for May 1 to get vaccinated. She also urged her followers to register themselves for the vaccination at cowin.gov.in. The caption of Janhvi Kapoor's latest post read as, “Waiting for 1st May like ðŸ•™ðŸ•ŸðŸ•¥ðŸ•— Please register now at: www.cowin.gov.in” Janhvi Kapoor shared two candid close up pictures of herself. She accessorised her look by wearing ring earrings and a gold chain. Here is a look at Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

Netizens react to Janhvi Kapoor's photos

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. She regularly shares updates about her personal and professional life with her 11.4 million strong Instagram family. She has been regularly sharing important information about the COVID-19 resources on her Instagram stories. She recently shared information about oxygen concentrators and COVID-19 relief resources in various parts of India. As soon as she shared the post about vaccination on her Instagram, a lot of netizens praised the Roohi actor. Several users dropped in heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Janhvi Kapoor's photos.

Janhvi Kapoor's 'painting days'

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram stories and gave her fans a sneak peek about her weekend activities from home. The actor revealed that she spent her weekend painting at home. She shared the picture of her painting and captioned it by saying, “painting days are back". The actor painted a beachy sunset with a crescent moon. Here is a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s painting.

Image Credits: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

