Janhvi Kapoor Says She's 'happy Being Single'; Shares Message For Her Future Partner

Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke about her single relationship status, mentioning that while she's happy in the current zone, it does get 'lonely at times' The actor, who has been receiving praises for her Disney+ Hotstar film Good Luck Jerry, also mentioned that she's not looking to date anyone that needs 'healing' and such people should not come to her.

In a recent appearance on The Ranveer Show, Janhvi discussed intimacy, people's lack of commitment in today's time, while also revealing the list of qualities she expects her future partner to have.

Janhvi Kapoor says she's 'happy being single'

"I am happy being single. I am lonely at times." However, for those looking to date her, she made it clear, “I only attract things that need to be healed. I am sick of it. If you want healing, get out, don’t come here," Janhvi said.

Further discussing the lack of 'real connection' in today's time, Janhvi added, "Intimacy has become so accessible that it's very convenient to get it whenever they want it and that also makes people too scared to commit to it. They are too intimidated by intimacy and they also get access to it at their convenience which keeps them away from making a real connection with anyone.”

Sharing a message for her future boyfriend, the actor said, "Be nice to me, make me laugh, I think I will be good to you, I will be there for you.”

More on Janhvi Kapoor's work front

The actor was recently seen in Siddharth Sen's film Good Luck Jerry, which premiered on July 29, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which came as a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. She also recently wrapped up Varun Dhawan co-starrer Bawaal and penned a heartfelt note for the former as well as director Nitesh Tiwari. The movie is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. It will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

