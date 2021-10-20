Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently spotted at the airport with her father Boney Kapoor, was seen schooling paparazzi asking the father-daughter duo to remove the masks for pictures. As the two stepped out of the airport, the paparazzi asked Boney Kapoor to remove the mask to click the pictures. However, when Boney was about to remove the mask, Janhvi refused the paps and asked them to not give ‘wrong advice.’

As she made him put it back on, photographers behind her were heard saying, “Kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen ma’am).” However, Janhvi asked the paparazzi to not say such things to Boney. “Hoga, aise galat advice mat dijiye (It is not safe, please don’t give wrong advice),” she told them. They then posed for photos but with their masks on.

Janhvi Kapoor shows displeasure over photographers asking father Boney to remove his mask

Before she entered her car, the photographers even asked Janhvi to show them her tattoo. “Bohot dekh liya, maine Instagram pe daal diya (You have seen enough of it, I've put it up on Instagram),” she told them. Earlier, the Dhadak actor had flaunted her tattoo that she got inked after a note penned by her late mother. ‘I love you my Labbu’ tattooed on her arm, a nod to her late mother, Sridevi. On Sridevi’s third death anniversary, Janhvi shared a note written by her, which read, “I love you my Labbu. You are the best baby in the world.”

The actor who was vacationing in Mussoorie with her friends gave a glimpse of the holiday. Her latest post showed her working out, with a picturesque view of the mountains in the background and going on a trek with her friends. “Somewhere over the rainbow,” she wrote in her caption. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in Roohi. The film featured her playing the role of a young woman possessed by a demonic spirit. The horror-comedy was directed by Hardik Mehta where she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in Dostana 2, Takht, Good Luck Jerry.

(Image: Instagram/JanhviKapoor/ViralBhayani)