Janhvi Kapoor Shakes A Leg With Friends By The Pool, Says 'Wish We Were Cooler'; Watch

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday, April 16, 2021, to share a fun video with her friends which is truly unmissable. Along with the video, the actor also penned a quirky caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans couldn't stop themselves from going all gaga about it in the comment section.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of her and her friends near the poolside giving the camera some fun moves. In the video, they all can be seen standing next to each other and dance as the camera passes them. Janhvi can be seen sporting a printed lavender sweatshirt and mustard coloured shorts. She completed the look with a high ponytail hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a caption revealing about the same. She wrote, “I really wish we were cooler than this but…” Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Janhvi shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things fun and nice. Some of the users commented on how much they loved the video, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “Queen of standing out always”. Another one wrote, “Omg, this looks so much fun”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, reels, videos, stories and more giving fans a sneak peek into her professional and personal life. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a throwback picture from the time she was in Udaipur. Janhvi multiple pictures which are too cute to miss. Right from sharing pics of scenic views to enjoying boat rides, the actor shared it all. Along with the post, she also wrote, “still feels like yesterday”. Take a look at the post below.

Janhvi was recently on vacation in the Maldives, and her pictures from the trip took the internet by a storm. She made headlines when she posted back-to-back photos of herself having fun with friends. Her bikini pictures, in particular, drew a lot of attention from fans. She shared a picture where she stunned a holographic swimsuit looking all glamorous. Take a look at some of her vacation pictures.

