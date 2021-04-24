Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Cover Photoshoot Before Lockdown, Fans Praise The Wedding Look

Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself in a magazine cover. In the photo, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a wedding outfit. Janhvi also wrote an important message for everyone in the caption of her post.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a cover photoshoot shot before COVID lockdown

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself for the cover of Khush magazine. In the caption, she wrote, “In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always”. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Janhvi’s post. The post garnered over four lakh likes on Instagram. Several users showered their love with emojis while several others used adjectives of ‘beautiful’. Check out some of the comments from her post below.

Janhvi Kapoor’s social media presence

Janhavi Kapoor is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently on the occasion of Earth Day, she shared a photo in which she can be seen enjoying a sunset view. In the caption, Janhvi also wrote a poem through which she told everyone to value the beauty of the earth and the things it offers.

She also wrote, “I hope we earn back the right to roam freely, wander with abandon. Earn back the luxury to share our thoughts, our voices, our dreams and to realize them - in a tangible realm. The luxury to breathe the same air without suspecting it of a disease that might take our life”. In the end, she wrote that she prays everyone makes it through this tough time and treats the Earth in a better way, and live in a renewed form of Earth, one where beauty and life never stop growing. Take a look at her post below.

