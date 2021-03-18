Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Pic From Her Vacation As 'Roohi' Goes Strong At Box Office

As her film Roohi continues to perform decently at the Box Office, Janhvi Kapoor seems to be having a period of relaxation. Janhvi seems visibly relaxed as she has posted a picture of herself from her vacation. Along with sharing the wide view from her hotel room, Janhvi has also posed a rhetoric question for her fans.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a glimpse of her vacation

Janhvi Kapoor has been steadily establishing herself in the film industry with a list of upcoming films up her sleeve. She had been actively promoting Roohi and its songs on social media before its release; and now that the film has finally hit the theatres, she has decided to take a time off from work and enjoy herself. She has shared a picture from her trip in her latest Instagram post, which shows her standing on a tub that is visibly located on the terrace. The pleasant view behind the terrace can also be seen.

Image courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram comments

She wrote in her caption, “Lmk if u find any exceptions”. Her fans reacted to this picture by taking their own guesses about the location in the picture. Many even wished her for the success of Roohi in the comments. The film has been steadily earning at the box office and seems to have maintained its consistency days after its release. As reported by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned over Rs. 15 crores domestically to date. The horror-comedy has collected a total of Rs 15.19 crore at the domestic box office in six days of its release.

Apart from Janhvi, Roohi also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, with both of them being paired opposite her. Janhvi Kapoor also has a couple of other highly anticipated films on the way – Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry. Both the films are currently under production. Before Roohi, the actor was last seen in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was released on Netflix.

