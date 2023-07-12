Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Secret About Sridevi's Ooty Shoots: She Didn't Tell Me...

Janhvi Kapoor is a fairly popular name in the industry. The actress, Sridevi's daughter, started her career in 2017 with Dhadak. She has kept her mother's legacy alive and never missed any chance to express gratitude to her. Recently, the actress recalled a funny story about Sridevi..

3 things you need to know

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her film Bawaal.

The actress, along with Varun Dhawan and the team of Bawaal, went to Dubai.

Bawaal will elease on OTT on July 21.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a funny story about Sridevi's shooting days

In a conversation with ANI, Janhvi Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane. She narrated a funny story from the time Sridevi used to go to Ooty to shoot for the songs for her films as that was the only ideal location. She said, "My mother told me a very funny story once that she was shooting for three or four different films in a day and the shooting of all the films' songs was taking place in Ooty."

(Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and the filmmaker promoting Bawaal in Dubai. | Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

She further revealed that the actor for all the song sequences was the same but her mother never disclosed who he was. Janhvi told that Sridevi used to recognise them by the appearance of their hairdo. She said, "She (Sridevi) was like I came to know which film song we were doing because the hero's wig would keep changing."

Janhvi Kapoor talks about shooting multiple projects at the same time

Janhvi Kapoor talked about the concept of shooting multiple projects on the same day. She told ANI that makers these days are quite particular with their projects and ask stars to do one film at a time. She said that makers say, "If you are doing my film then you are only doing my film for this amount of time, you cannot do one schedule here and one there like I want you to be in it and as an artist, I think that is kind of luxury."