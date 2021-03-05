Janhvi Kapoor Shares An Insight Into Her Dream Wedding: "Want To Be Married In Tirupathi"

Janhvi Kapoor has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Roohi. The actor has been actively promoting the film and its songs on social media and the film is barely a few days away from its release. Kapoor recently opened up about herself in an interview with Brides Today magazine and made rather interesting revelations. She talked in detail about how she would want her wedding to look like and her imagination of her groom. Janhvi has said that she would like to get married in Tirupathi, sharing more such glimpses from her dream wedding.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on her 'dream wedding'

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor has shared her desire to get married in Tirupathi. She also shared a lot of details about how she would want her dream wedding to look like. The actor said that she would want her wedding to be an intimate affair in Tirupathi. She also said that she would be wearing a Kanjeevaram saree and will sport lots of mogra flowers in her hair.

She also said that her husband would be wearing a lungi and they would all be dining on a banana leaf, which is a famous tradition in South Indian culture. Janhvi Kapoor’s wedding would thus, be completely inspired by South Indian culture, according to her own admission. She also talked about how she has visited Tirupathi several times in the past and would want to be present there while “taking such a big step in life”. The actor recollected how she enjoyed the wedding of her family member that took place in the holy destination and described her dislike towards “big weddings”.

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen starring opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in her upcoming movie Roohi. She will be seen playing the titular character in this film. Kapoor had made her debut in the 2018 film Dhadak and was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that released last year. She will also be starring next in Dostana 2.

