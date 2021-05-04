Janhvi Kapoor Shares Cover From Maldives Photoshoot, Clarifies, 'shot Before Lockdown'

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle to share the latest cover of a travel magazine but the actor did it with a clarification. The Roohi actor assured her fans that the photoshoot was done before the lockdown was announced and the post was 'pre-committed'.

"Pre committed post, and shot before lockdown. We were as safe and cautious as possible. Hope everyone is staying safe and strong," she wrote as she shared the cover shot in Maldives.

This is not the first time Janhvi has issued a clarification.

In April, while sharing the cover page of a wedding magazine, Janhvi said, "In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always."

On the work front

Janhvi will next be seen in Dostana 2 which is the sequel of the 2008 hit film. The film is helmed by Collin D'Cunha and stars Laksh Lalwani in the lead roles.

Janhvi also recently wrapped the film Good Luck Jerry. The movie is being helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. It is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara. The movie also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Before Roohi, she was featured in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was released on Netflix.