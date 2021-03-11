Janhvi Kapoor Shares Funny Reaction On Trolling She Receives; Check Out

Janhvi Kapoor has been doing interviews and promotions as she paves the way for her movie Roohi, which has just released in cinemas on March 11, 2021. The Hardik Mehta horror-comedy stars Kapoor alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, the actor reacted to comments on the movie’s trailer and songs, while she also shared her thoughts on trolling; read along to know more.

Janhvi Kapoor shares her thoughts on trolling

Janhvi Kapoor was a part of a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, where she talked about doing a movie that is the first major film to release in theatres after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and shared her experiences of shooting for it. In a segment of the interview, the actor was asked to react to a series of comments that fans had posted on the trailer and music videos of her upcoming movie Roohi. And the actor had some fun responses and remarks to make.

One of the comments said that Janhvi is doing a great job and proving her versatility and might as well be the next Alia Bhatt in terms of career. Jahnvi was elated to hear this and found it really sweet and thanked the fan. Further on replying to one of the comments, she shared about a scene, that features her eating from a deer carcass. She revealed how the scene was created from a prop that had watermelon kept in the stomach area, that the actor pretends to eat when she is in the witch avatar. She shared that as the scene was filmed, she had her sister around who was quite traumatised to see this.

After replying to a series of positive comments that appreciated her performance and expressions in the trailer, Janhvi said that she hopes fans have similar reactions after they see the movie and leave such nice comments after watching it as well. When told that trolling is one of the signs that a person is popular to which, Janhvi replied, “Fir to main HINDUSTAN ki sabse POPULAR...” (then I am the most popular in India) hinting towards that she does handle quite a good amount of trolling on social media platforms.