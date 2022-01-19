Janhvi Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Her Fun-filled Weekend With Friends Post COVID Recovery

After recovering from COVID-19, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is raising the temperature with her recent social media post. The Dhadak actor is on a much-needed break post her COVID recovery. Though Janhvi has not disclosed the location, she is having her best time with her friends.

Janhvi Kapoor shares vacation pic

Janhvi Kapoor dropped a series of pictures from her vacation and the recent one in a black swimsuit is adorable. The actor could be seen posing with the mountains and sea in the backdrop. She also posted a few pictures with friends and the landscape, captioned it, "Eudaimonia". A day before, the Roohi actor also shared pictures of herself enjoying pool time. Janhvi looked breath-taking in a yellow floral bikini, wrote, "Arcadia - finding my way back to ya".

Fans shower praises on Janhvi's recent picture

Fans are showering love on the actor's latest post and this can be proved by the comments section. A fan wrote, "Gorgeous", another one wrote, "Hottie❤️🥀". Another commented, "Iоng timЕ nо seЕ!", "Sexy 💋💋", while some praised the actor and wrote, "Beauty in the black🖤🖤💣amazing😍", "Breaking the Internet left and right!".

Janhvi and Khushi had also tested COVID-19 positive on January 3. The Dhadak fame shared the news on her Instagram story and revealed that they had completed the BMC required days of home isolation and quarantine. She released a statement, which read, "Hey Guys! so I and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative." Janhvi further wrote, "The first two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from the virus is to mask up and vaccinate. Take care, everyone!!!"

Janhvi Kapoor on work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. Not only this, but she has also featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actor has a few projects lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

(Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)