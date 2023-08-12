Janhvi Kapoor Shares Insights On Acting, Improvisation At FTII Masterclass In Pune

Janhvi Kapoor was in attendance at the masterclass held at the Film Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. At the event, the Bawaal actress interacted with the students and opened up about the role of improvisation in acting. She also talked about challenging herself in terms of her onscreen roles.

3 things you need to know

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Bawaal.

The actress was accompanied by Nitesh Tiwari in the masterclass at the Film and Television Institute of India.

These masterclasses are held to promote creative talent and content globally.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about improvisation in acting

During the masterclass, Janhvi Kapoor addressed the audience and mentioned that actors have to "give birth to a complete human being" for their roles in the movies. She further talked about improvisation in acting and said "the thing is to know your character as well as possible, and then even if you’re not improvising dialogues, sometimes in the middle of doing a scene, you might discover a feeling that feels very honest to who your character is, and even that can count as an improvisation."

(Janhvi Kapoor opens up about the challenges faced by actors | Image: Instagram)

Janhvi further said that actors must keep pushing themselves and break free from the crutches they have developed. If one does not break their crutches, they will just end up impressing the people in the moment or themselves. She mentioned that actors should challenge themselves and explore the "unchartered territories."

Janhvi Kapoor on playing vulnerable characters

Janhvi Kapoor also recalled that she has been playing more vulnerable characters onscreen or even some "backfoot characters" with utmost sincerity. She said, "I think that I’ve developed my go to regimen to what someone like that would be like and just for my sake, and for what I feel like doing as an artist."

The Gunjan Saxena actress claimed that she will challenge herself from now and hopefully fans will get to see her in a new avatar onscreen. For the unversed, these masterclasses are part of a Letter of Engagement, signed between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Amazon India.