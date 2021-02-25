Janhvi Kapoor Shares New Photos From Her Day 2 Promotions Of Upcoming Film 'Roohi'

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on her social media and has been seen promoting Roohi on her handles. She recently uploaded a new set of photos where she can be seen slaying in a silver top and neon pink trouser. Janhvi Kapoor took a quirky take on the viral 'palat' dialogue from the trailer of her upcoming movie Roohi. She wore the dress as a part of her Day 2 promotions of her film Roohi.

Janhvi Kapoor's quirky take on viral 'palat' dialogue from Roohi's trailer

Fans showered their love on Janhvi Kapoor's post. The post garnered over 3 lakh likes and 2000 comments. Many fans loved her neon bling look while several others can't take their eyes off from her stunning photos. Check out some of the reactions below:

Janhvi Kapoor's social media presence

Janhvi Kapoor keeps her fans entertained and posted about her daily life. The Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently promoting her upcoming film, Roohi. The actor recently shared a picture of her neon strappy asymmetrical dress. It is a neon green dress with side pleats and has a flare at the back. It also has a sweetheart neckline and hugs her figure at the waist. The neon green dress is designed by Alex Perry and is very expensive. She gave some candid poses while flaunting her amazing dress. Check out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Several fans of Janhvi Kapoor commented on her post. They commented that the dress is stunning and they went all gaga over it. They also mentioned that she is also looking beautiful in the neon dress. Take a look at some of the comments on Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram.

About Roohi Afzana

Roohi is a comedy horror film that features Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma in the main lead. In Roohi's trailer, Janhvi is seen playing the role of Roohi while Rajkummar and Varun portray Bhawra and Kattani respectively. The film also features actor Pankaj Tripathi who was seen with Janhvi as her father in Gunjan Saxena. Roohi is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Maddock Films. The makers recently released Roohi's trailer and their first song Panghat. The film is set to release on March 11, 2021.

Image Credits: @janhvikapoor Instagram

