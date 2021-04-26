Janhvi Kapoor Shares Pic Of Her Latest Artwork, Says 'painting Days Are Back'; See Pic

On April 25, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek into her weekend activities from home. The star spent her weekend painting. Sharing the picture of her latest painting, Janhvi Kapoor said, "painting days are back".

Janhvi Kapoor shares a picture of her painting

As seen in Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram stories, the actor painted a beachy sunset, wherein one can also see a waning crescent moon. Sharing the picture of her painting, she also added hilarious stickers to her Instagram Stories. Janhvi Kapoor added a sunset sticker and a piggy with paintbrush & colours sticker. She also added Omar Apollo's song, Trouble from his 2019's album, Friends. Take a peek into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Image source - Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Stories

A peek into Janhvi Kapoor's bridal shoot before lockdown

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures from her photoshoot for a wedding magazine, Khush Wedding. Here, the star posted the cover photos of the magazine, wherein she was featured in a bridal look. The cover photo introduced Janhvi as the Gen Z bride.

As seen in Janhvi Kapoor's photos for the magazine, in the first pic, the star stunned in a golden bridal outfit that had mirror artwork design. In the second pic, Kapoor was seen in a yellow lehenga choli, paired with a yellow netted dupatta. In the last still, she wore a red bridal lehenga choli.

Janhvi Kapoor also wrote an important message for everyone in the caption of her post. She said, "In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that". She further added, "This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible". Janhvi Kapoor also urged, "I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always".

