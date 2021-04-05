Janhvi Kapoor Shares Pictures With Sister Khushi Kapoor From Vacation In New York

Roohi star Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying her vacation in New York. She recently took to her Instagram to share pictures with her sister Khushi Kapoor and some other moments from her trip. Check out the photos.

In the picture with her sister, the actor is sporting a black leather jacket. Janhvi Kapoor's sister, on the other hand, is wearing a maroon jacket. She also added a mirror selfie with the caption in the picture as "Keep Your Distance". While sharing the picture, she added an emoticon of the Statue of Liberty and a peace sign. The comment section is filled with her fans leaving a compliment and heart emoticons. Check it out.

It has been a few weeks since the actor left for her vacation. Earlier, she uploaded a picture while enjoying a sunset on a beach. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a lavender tank top and paired it with white pants. In the caption, she wrote about Los Angeles and how it feels like a home to her. It reads, "It’s been a minute LA but you still feel like home", she also added a double heart and palm tree emoticon. Check it out.

After the success of her recent movie Roohi, the actor flew to the US to meet her sister Khushi Kapoor. The latter is finishing her studies abroad. The sisters are quite close to each other and Janhvi's Instagram is filled with pictures and videos of them. Earlier, the actor shared a video where she is practising her dance movies, whereas Khushi is lying down on the couch and is on her phone. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Hope you guys are more amused than my sister was, swipe to see me make a booboo". Have a look at the video.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the industry with the movie Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Her recent film, Roohi features Rajkummar Rao, where she played a double role. The movie received mostly positive reviews. and one of the songs from the movie, Nadiyon Paar, has crossed 100 million views. She recently wrapped up Good Luck Jerry which is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil movie Kolamavu Kokila. On the work front, she will be next seen with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in Dostana 2.

