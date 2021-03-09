Janhvi Kapoor Shares 'Roohi' BTS With Friends And Crew Ahead Of Film's Release

Janhvi Kapoor has shared some never-seen-before stills from the sets of Roohi. In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor is seen being rigged to perform her stunts as her character Afza from the upcoming film. Janhvi shared these stills ahead of Roohiâ€™s release on March 11, 2021.

Janhvi Kapoor shares 'Roohi' BTS on Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma are gearing up for the release of their film Roohi. The horror-comedy is set to release on March 11. Ahead of the filmâ€™s release Janhvi Kapoor shared some Roohi BTS on Instagram. In the first picture, Janhvi is seen crouching on the floor in what seems like a dark forest.

In the second picture, Janhvi Kapoor is hanging from the ceiling and is rigged to perform a few stunts for the film. In the third picture, Janhvi is doing her makeup on the Roohi sets. The last two pictures seem to be taken when Janhvi was not on set and spending some quality time with her friends. Along with the pictures, Janhvi added the caption, â€œ#Roohiâ€. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoorâ€™s Instagram post here.

Janhvi Kapoorâ€™s Roohi BTS post was flooded with plenty of likes and comments. One fan wrote, â€œOmg I hope the film does well. You have worked really hardâ€. Most of the fans chose to comment with a bunch of emojis in the comment section. Take a look at these comments on Janhvi Kapoorâ€™s Instagram post here.

Varun Dhawan watches 'Roohi'

Ahead of Roohiâ€™s release, Varun Dhawan shared a video of him watching Janhvi and Rajkummarâ€™s film in the theatre. Varun who is currently busy shooting his film Bhediya, was at the special screening of Roohi with Kriti Sanon, and other crew members of their film. He panned the camera and showed the theatre in Itanagar where the Bhediya crew was getting to watch Roohi.

Â In the video, both Kriti and Varun discussed how they were back in a movie theatre after more than a year. Varun then urged his fans to go watch films in theatres and support them. He added the Roohi release date in the video and sent his best wishes to the Roohi cast. Watch Varun Dhawanâ€™s video watching Roohi below.

