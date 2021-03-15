Janhvi Kapoor Shares Serene Pictures Of The Sky During Sunset And Sunrise

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, whose latest film Roohi released recently, often shares pictures on Instagram as she travels for her shoots. She recently shared a series of pictures of the sunset on her Instagram. Take a look at the post.

Janhvi Kapoor shares sunset pictures

Janhvi often shares pictures from her travel diaries. She shared two pictures of the sky on her Instagram. One of the pictures was captured from a great height. The sun was seen peeking through the clouds. In the second picture, the blue sky had tones of orange and yellow and looked serene. Several fans commented on Janhvi Kapoor's photos. They flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Fans also congratulated her for crossing the 10 million bar on her Instagram handle. Take a look at some of the comments on Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram photos.

Image source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

A sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi shared a picture of herself dressed in a white see-through dress with feather tassels. She completed her outfit with diamond danglers. She also shared a series of pictures wearing a basic white t-shirt and blue denim jeans. She accessorized her outfit with gold chunky jewellery with an evil eye pendant. She tied her hair in a half fun and shared some fun pictures while posing for the camera. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram pictures.

Janhvi also shared a hilarious post on her Instagram. In the first picture, she was seen wearing a blue bodycon shimmer dress with a bow in the front. The next few pictures were of her struggling to change her dress in the car and wear her comfort clothes. In the end, she was seen wearing basics as she boarded a flight. In the caption, she wrote that it was a relaxed day.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

The 24-year-old actor made her debut with Dhadak starring Ishaan Khattar. Janhvi Kapoor's movies such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl garnered her immense popularity. The actor received mixed reviews for her recent film Roohi. She will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.