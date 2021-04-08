Janhvi Kapoor Shares Stunning Pictures From Her Maldives Holiday, Writes, 'Iridescence'

Janhvi Kapoor is the 'last to get on the Maldives bandwagon' and the actor is totally living it in the islands. Sun-kissed selfies, blue waters, bikinis pictures, and happy vibes — is all that Janhvi's holiday in the Maldives looks like.

The Roohi actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype". And in the following post, she captioned the pictures saying, "Iridescence" (meaning: a lustrous rainbowlike play of colour caused by differential refraction of light waves).

Before the Maldives, Janhvi was in the US holidaying with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Take a look —

On the work front

Janhvi will next be seen in Dostana 2 which is the sequel of the 2008 hit film. The film is helmed by Collin D'Cunha and stars Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in the lead roles. She also will be seen in the dark comedy film Good Luck Jerry. It is Sidharth Sengupta directorial. The cast of the movie includes Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. This film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila that released in 2018. The release of the film has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Before Roohi, she was featured in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was released on Netflix.