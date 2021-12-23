Janhvi Kapoor Shares Sweet Note For Brother After Arjun Kapoor Says He Wants To Disappear

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share a bond that can't be broken, and the siblings often give the world a glimpse into their relationship commenting on each other's social media posts. In the latest such instance, Janhvi had a special message for her Arjun bhaiya and the latter was prompt in his love-filled reply.

Dhadak fame Janhvi Kapoor recently gifted a postcard to the talented Arjun Kapoor, saying she'll find him even on days he wants to disappear. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of the postcard, which had a note: "Love you Arjun bhaiya even on days you want to disappear we’ll still find you and be there for u always. Love, the sister you like to make fun of the most. (sic)"

Replying to Janhvi's note, Arjun shared another story, in which he had a sweet invitation for his sister. Sharing a poster of a gooey chocolate cake, Arjun wrote, "I think I need you to come and share this with me."

Arjun comments on Janhvi's 'Bigg Boss' post

Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor recently dropped a hilarious video, featuring her and one of her teammates. The goofy video is from one of the seasons of 'Bigg Boss'. Janhvi can be seen in a blue top and white shorts, showcasing her acting skills. Captioning it, she wrote, "Do you guys think I need help?". To this, Arjun Kapoor replied, "YES". Agreeing with Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya also wrote, "I’m praying for u."

Janhvi, Arjun are setting new sibling goals

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share a strong bond and the two often appear in several interviews together and spend time at their family gatherings. Arjun Kapoor is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor from his first marriage with Mona Shourie Kapoor. The two parted ways in 1996 when Boney Kapoor tied the knot with late film star Sridevi. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi welcomed their first child Janhvi in 1997 and Khushi in 2000.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma. The film is said to be released in 2022. Her other projects include Dostana 2, Bombay Girl, Rannbhoomi and Takht. Arjun Kapoor is all set for Ek Villain 2, which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in 2022.

(Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram)