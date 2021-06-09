Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Montage Of Her Vacays; Calls Frank Sinatra A 'forever Mood'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a fun throwback video with a few snippets from her travel diary. In the montage shared, she can be seen enjoying the beach and the sea, amongst a series of other activities like night rides and shopping. In the caption for the post, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about singer Frank Sinatra, who is a legendary artist from the mid-1900s. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love the timely updates that come up on her feed.

Janhvi Kapoor’s throwback post

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently updated her fans with a sweet throwback video and it has been winning the internet for all the right reasons. In the short clip, the actor has combined a series of special moments from her previous vacations, including the one she had in the Maldives, a few months back. In the first segment of the video, she has added two boomerang videos from a luxurious sea-facing hotel room. In one of them, she was wearing a shimmery silver bikini top while in another, she has opted for a simple yellow daywear look.

In the next part of the video, Janhvi Kapoor has added an edited clip of herself where she can be seen dressed in a simple white outfit while the soft sun glare falls on her face. The actor also added a clip from her photoshoot where she was dressed in a shimmery traditional crop top while playing around with a hand fan. In one of the clips, Janhvi Kapoor has also shared her special moments where she is seen taking a bike ride in a marketplace.

The famous Frank Sinatra song, That Girl, can be heard playing in the background while the reel video is in progress. In the caption for the post, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that a few songs by Frank Sinatra can simply be called a ‘mood’. She has also specified that the post is a part of the throwback segment and the videos are quite old. Have a look at the video on Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various fans have complimented the throwback video with sweet messages. Some of the fans have also used a set of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

IMAGE: JANHVI KAPOOR INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.