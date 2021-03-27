Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic From When She Had Brown Hair, Fans Call Her 'ethereal'

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor gives her fans a sneak-peek into her life with the gorgeous pictures she shares on social media. She recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the time she had light brown hair. Janhvi also hinted that she might change her hair colour again.

Janhvi Kapoor's throwback to her light brown hair

In the photo shared by the Dhadak star, she is wearing traditional attire. Her look is accessorised with a pair of heavy earrings and a maang tika. She is also wearing a nose ring. Her light brown locks are left open and she is posing for the camera by looking from it. In the action of the post, she wrote, "Major #tbt Kind of missing my light brown hair days. time to go back??"

As soon as the post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to drop compliments on her look. Many have commented on the post using red heart and fire emoticons while one of her fans called her 'ethereal. See their reactions below:

A look into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

The actor who recently reunited with her sister Khushi Kapoor in the United States shared a series of pictures on her social media from her sightseeing. Janhvi is sitting on the rocks overlooking the sea and posing for the lens. She has donned a pink tank top and a pair of lavender joggers and sports shoes. Her hair is left open. She also has shared a photo of a beautiful sunset she witnessed. Summarising her trip, she wrote in the caption, "It’s been a minute LA but you still feel like home".

Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi

Janhvi's latest horror-comedy film Roohi received a theatrical release on March 11. It is a Hardik Mehta directorial and stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma as well. The plot of the film revolves around a ghost bride who abducts other brides when their husbands are not looking. Janhvi essayed a double role in the film one that of Roohi and other that of Afza, the ghost. She will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Image courtesy- @janhvikapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.