Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright After Getting Sunkissed In New York City; Take A Look

Janhvi Kapoor has flown to the United States of America to meet up with her sister Khushi. The actor recently took to her Instagram account to share a boomerang video with her fans from her room in New York City. In the video, she woke up and basked in the warmth of the sun in the city.

In another boomerang video, she was seen standing against the backdrop of the tall skyscrapers and buildings of the city. She added a tiny New York-inspired sticker to go with the video.

Janhvi Kapoor gets sunkissed in NYC

The actor had recently flown to the country to reunite with her sister Khushi after wrapping up a long shoot in Chandigarh. Janhvi posted a boomerang of herself with her sister holding hands and swinging them back and forth. Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in the United States of America.

On March 19, 2021, Janhvi Kapoor had announced the wrap-up of the shooting for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry. She penned a heartfelt note to go with the series of pictures that she posted on her Instagram account. She said that she had enjoyed shooting for the film with the cast and the crew. She also disclosed that the experience of shooting with the people involved in Good Luck Jerry had made her "change, evolve, learn and unlearn a lot of things". She said that she would truly miss all the members of Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, a horror-comedy film that is a part of the same universe as Stree. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Released on March 11, 2021, the plot of Roohi is about a ghost who posses newly married brides on the night of their wedding in a small Indian village. The movie is helmed by Hardik Mehta of Kaamyaab fame.

Recently, the song Nadiyon Paar from Roohi went onto hit more than 100 million views on YouTube. Janhvi shared the news with her fans on her Instagram handle to celebrate and thank them for their support. See Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story here:

(Promo Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.