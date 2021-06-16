Janhvi Kapoor Speaks About Beauty Of 'blurred Sunset' With Breathtaking Beach Snaps

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Wednesday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a set of four pictures to give a peek into her visit to a beach during the sunset. Interestingly, in the first picture, Kapoor can be seen managing her wet hair while standing at a seashore. Meanwhile, in the second picture, she can be seen running with a guy friend. On the other hand, the third picture captured the ocean and the sunset while in the fourth snap, Janhvi, who is sitting on a rock, looks away from the camera. Instagramming the multiple-picture post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote a short caption, which read, "Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting", along with a sun-behind-cloud emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor's photos from her visit to the beach:

Within a couple of minutes, the post managed to bag more than 200k double-taps and is still counting. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Manish Malhotra, among many others, are a few to name who went gaga over Janhvi's pictures. Meanwhile, a section of fans also showered love on the actor as they flooded the comments section with various emojis, including red-heart, heart-eye and fire emoticons.

A peek into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

This is not the first time when the Dhadak actor has posed for pictures against the backdrop of the sunset. In fact, a handful of pictures on her media feed capture her enjoying the sunset. Interestingly, a few days back, she had shared another multiple-picture post, which gave an aerial view of the sunset from her house. Meanwhile, she posed candidly for the other pictures, which also featured two of her friends. While keeping her post captionless, she only dropped a red-heart emoji to it. A section of her fans collectively called it "beautiful".

On the work front, the 24-year-old actor was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi. The horror-comedy film bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience. Currently, the actor has multiple upcoming releases in her kitty, including Anand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. She wrapped the shooting of the film in March 2021.

