Janhvi Kapoor Spends Time With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya In Unseen Video

Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya attended the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The dating rumours of the couple have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. In a new viral video, they could be seen chatting with each other inside the venue. The clip is from day 2 of the opening ceremony.

While Janhvi looked pretty in a black and white off-shoulder gown, Shikhar opted for an all-black ensemble. The actress was busy looking into her phone when Shikhar initiated a discussion.

Take a look at the viral video here:

On day one of the NMACC opening, Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor was snapped with Shikhar. They posed for the photographers at the red carpet.

Earlier, Janhvi and Shikhar were snapped at the Kalina airport in Mumbai.

About Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's rumoured relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have reportedly been dating since late last year. The rumoured couple has attended each other's family functions and get-togethers. They often drop mushy comments on each other's social media posts, fueling their dating rumours further. Shikhar recently went on a vacation with Janhvi and her family to celebrate the actress' birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya sought blessings at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. They were accompanied by the actress' sister Khushi Kapoor.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Despite speculations, Janhvi has remained tight-lipped about her relationship status.