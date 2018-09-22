Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Black At Isha Ambani's Engagement Party

One can say that 2018 has been great for Janhvi Kapoor in terms of her career in Bollywood, although she is just one-film old. However, the newcomer has already signed her second film and has gone ahead to become one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. The actress was recently spotted at Isha Ambani's engagement party, as she looked ravishing in a black gown. The pictures of the actress who stunned the audiences with her performance in her debut 'Dhadak', have been doing rounds on social media, wherein Janhvi looks gorgeous. Many people have also tagged the picture saying that there is an uncanny resemblance of Jahnvi with her mother late veteran actress Sridevi.

Here are the pictures!

Read: Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani have something in common; Read details

A three-day affair had been organised to celebrate industrialist Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's engagement with the executive director of Piramal enterprises, Anand Piramal. Earlier in 2018, Anand had proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. Reportedly, the celebrations of the engagement started on September 21 and are said to continue till September 23. One can say that the event has been quite a star-studded affair, as many eminent personalities were present. Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Aamir Khan, to name a few, are at the top of the expected guest list at the wedding. Reports suggest that Isha will the knot with Anand in December 2018 while her brother Akash Ambani is also expected to get married to Shloka Mehta around the same time.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

On the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht' that is said to be a period drama film that will be set during the Mughal era. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.