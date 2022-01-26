Janhvi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu & Other Celebs Are All Praises For 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

The comedy-drama film Badhaai do stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and is the second instalment of the Badhaai Ho franchise. After the success of the first part, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of its second instalment.

Badhaai Do has created a massive buzz on social media. As the release date of the comedy-drama film is inching closer, makers have recently, dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film. The film's trailer has received a massive thumbs up from the fans as well as from celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Taapsee Pannu Neha Dhupia and many more.

Celebs reaction to Badhaai Do's trailer

1. Jahnvi Kapoor taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared the trailer of Badhaai Ho on one of her stories. The actor wrote, "What a lovely trailer! Can't wait to watch @Rajkummar_Rao @BhumiPednekar." Here take a look at her story-

2. Patralekhaa sharing the trailer of the film in her Instagram stories wrote-"And it's here (multiple heart emoji's)".Here take a look-

3. Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle shared the trailer of the film and wrote - "Double mazaa aa gaya promo dekh ke."Take a look-

3. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote-"Badhaai do ki Badhaai ho." Take a look-

4. Rakulpreet Singh wrote, "the trailer look fabbb."Take a look-

5. Taapsee Pannu joining the bandwagon wrote- "all the best champs! "Here take a look-

Badhaai do trailer

The first franchise Badhaai Ho was about an elderly couple expecting a child, whereas, Badhaai Do centres around an 'unusual' relationship. The trailer revolves around Rajkummar Rao who plays a cop and Sumi Singh, a sports teacher, and how the two get into a marital status. The film's trailer is not only high on comedy and emotions, but this family drama also deals with a socially relevant subject. While not much has been revealed, there are speculations that the topic of the film subtly highlights the concept of 'lavender marriage'. The film is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is slated to hit the screens on February 11 this year.

Image:Insta/Janhvikapoor/Taapsee/Twitter/@Bolekangana