Janhvi Kapoor To Share Screen Space With Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff In Their Next: Reports

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to star together in an upcoming action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The two Bollywood stars announced their movie earlier this year in February with a goofy video. Now, if the latest reports are to be trusted, the film will also see Janhvi Kapoor play a strong character.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Jahnvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the leading woman in the forthcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside the two actors. A source close to the development revealed the makers of the movie are aiming to get some popular names together for the flick in order to create a "big screen spectacle." Moreover, the movie will reportedly see Shroff pairing up with the Dhadak star.

The source further added, "Ali likes to work on his characters and bring in a larger-than-life dynamic to all the key actors. Much like that, the two female leads also have a great role in the film." The actor who will play opposite Kumar is likely to be finalised in the next 15 days.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

After facing several issues and rumours about being shelved, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very much happening. The film will reportedly go on floors in January next year for a five-month schedule. The makers are planning to wrap up the movie by May 2023 as the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas, next year. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is being bankrolled by Jackie Bhagnani. Sharing the first look of the film, Akshay Kumar wrote, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action!"

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor