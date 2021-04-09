Janhvi Kapoor Tries To Spell 'lame' With Her Friends For This Quirky Picture In Maldives

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Friday, treated her 10.7 million Instagram fam with a "lame picture" post. In the first picture, Janhvi can be seen chilling with three of her friends near the poolside. In the second one, they can be seen attempting to spell lame with their hands on the backdrop of the blue sky. She wrote in the caption of her post, "We were trying to spell LAME in case you guys didn’t get it", along with an-angelic-baby-with-wings emoji. Meanwhile, she also added her location for the pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor spells "Lame" in the Maldives

Within a few hours, the Ghost Stories actor's post managed to garner more than 519k likes and is still counting. Her fans and followers flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons. One-word compliments such as "fabulous", "beautiful", "cuties" and "gorgeous", were a common sight in the comments box. On the other hand, a fan asserted that it looked like "love", another fan guessed that the girl with the cap is Janhvi.

More about Janhvi Kapoor's Maldives trip

The Dhadak actor, who is on a travelling spree these days, has shared multiple pictures from her Maldives vacation. In her first post, which gave a peek into her vacay mood in the Maldives, she was seen sporting a yellow dress with a matching cape. Captioning the multiple-picture post, she had written, "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype".

Meanwhile, in her previous post, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor was seen wearing an iridescent monokini with her soft, wavy tresses blowing in the wind. To finish off her look, she also wore a chain style necklace. Her one-word caption read, "iridescence", along with a rainbow emoji.

On the professional front, the 24-year-old actor was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi, a horror-comedy film helmed by Hardik Mehta. The film received mixed reviews upon its release and did a decent business at the domestic box office. Kapoor has multiple upcoming projects in her kitty, including Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.

Promo Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

