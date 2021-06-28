Janhvi Kapoor Turns Into 'cinnamon Gurl' As She Shares Picture From Her Makeup Room

Roohi actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram account to share a selfie while posing as a "cinnamon gurl". In the picture, she can be seen wearing a bathrobe while her hairstylist is working on making a messy bun. The actor has pink eyeshadow along with similar coloured lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor turns into a 'cinnamon gurl'

In the picture, the actor can also be seen wearing silver earrings. She went ahead to call herself "cinnamon gurl" as her hair is the shade of brown resembling that of cinnamon. The comments section is filled with her fans leaving heart emoticons and complimenting her selfie. Take a look.

Earlier, the actor shared pictures from her recent photoshoot. While flaunting her side profile, she shared two pictures, one in black and white. She can be seen wearing a backless black dress and to compliment the dress, she has applied black eye shadow to enhance her eyes. To balance the look, she went for the lighter shade of lipstick. In the caption, she wrote, "*nonchalantly pensive quote about black and white photos and eyes being windows to the soul and all that*". Check it out.

On June 16, the Dhadak actor shared pictures from her visit to the beach. The pictures were clicked during the sunset and she can be seen wearing a two-piece bikini with a cheetah print. In the first picture, she can be seen managing her wet hair while standing at a seashore. Meanwhile, in the second picture, she can be seen running with a friend. On the other hand, the third picture captured the ocean and the sunset while Janhvi, who is sitting on a rock in the fourth snap, looks away from the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting". Have a look.

A look at Janhvi Kapoor's latest news

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi, a horror-comedy film. She has various projects in hand, including Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. In mid-March 2021, the actor, via a social media post, announced the wrap of Good Luck Jerry along with a couple of BTS pictures.

