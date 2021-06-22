Janhvi Kapoor Twerks In A Backless Dress, Brother Arjun Kapoor Pokes Fun At Her; Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Monday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a new reel video, featuring her friends. Interestingly, with her "Aksa gang" the actor can be seen twerking and flaunting quirky dance moves with her friends on artist Sean Paul's popular song Temperature. The actor can be seen dancing in a backless black dress. At the end of the video, Kapoor also gave a piggyback ride to one of her friends. Instagramming the reel video, she wrote a short caption, which read, "Aksa gang is back", along with an I-love-you-hand-sign emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor twerks in a backless dress:

The video went viral in no time and managed to bag more than 400k views on the Dhadak actor's media feed. A handful of Janhvi's peers dropped their response in the comments section. While designer Masaba Gupta wrote, "I’m dying" with a laughing emoji, Janhvi's aunt and uncle, Maheep and Sanjay, called it "Love it" and "Awesome" respectively.

Meanwhile, brother Arjun Kapoor also reacted to Janhvi Kapoor's video and pulled his sister's leg as his comment read, "Ummm this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss". However, the actor has not responded to Arjun's suggestion. On the other hand, many from Janhvi's 11.6M Insta fam also flooded the comments box with laughing emojis.

A peek into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Though the Ghost Stories actor is not an avid social media user, she keeps her followers posted with her whereabouts. Apart from sharing the updates of her upcoming ventures, Kapoor also drops unseen pictures and videos of her family members. Interestingly, on the occasion of Father's day 2021, Janhvi posted a multiple-picture-video post, which featured two of her rare pictures with father Boney Kapoor and also a throwback image of him. Meanwhile, the fourth slide featured a goofy video of the producer. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "The best man I know. And I’m the luckiest because I get to be your daughter".

On the professional front, the 24-year-old actor was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi, a horror-comedy film. She has multiple projects in her pipeline, including Good Luck Jerry. In mid-March 2021, the actor, via a social media post, announced the wrap of Good Luck Jerry along with a couple of BTS pictures.

