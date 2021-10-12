Janhvi Kapoor Upset As She Does Not Match ‘dress Code’ With Dad Boney Kapoor; See Pic

Known for her film including Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor keeps an active social media presence and keeps her fans and followers engaged. The actor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a story featuring herself and her father and film producer, Boney Kapoor. Through the picture, it was evident that Janhvi was upset as she did not get the 'dress code memo'.

Janhvi Kapoor's picture with Boney Kapoor

In the most recent story posted by Janhvi Kapoor, it seemed like the father-daughter duo headed out together. The filmmaker can be seen smartly dressed in a black kurta and Nehru jacket, while Janhvi wore a purple outfit with stripes, which she paired with slippers. In the picture, she can be seen making a goofy face, while Boney Kapoor smiled at the camera.

See Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story here

Janhvi Kapoor was recently in the news after she and her father attended the felicitation ceremony for India's Paralympians on Monday. 14 out of 19 medal winners from the Tokyo Paralympics were felicitated at the event which the Kapoor duo graced with their presence. She also uploaded a story with the medalists and wrote about how inspiring they are. Avani Lekhara, Singhraj Adhana and Manish Narwal (shooting), Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar (badminton), Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, and Mariyappan Thangavelu (high jump), Sumit Antil, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Devendra Jhajharia (javelin), Yogesh Kathunia (discus throw), Nishad Kumar (athletics) and Harvinder (archery) were present at the felicitation. In the Instagram story, the Bollywood actor wrote, "You have made all of us so proud and taught us that no reason is big enough to get into the way of your dream if you work hard."

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

The actor was last seen in Roohi, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma alongside the actor. Kapoor took on the role of a bride who had been possessed by a ghost, in the film that was helmed by Hardik Mehta. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for her next film, which will be directed by Siddharth Sengupta, Goodluck Jerry.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor