Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Tamannaah Attend Bawaal Screening

Janhvi Kapoor,Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor dazzled in eye-catching outfits at the red carpet event for Bawaal screening.

Bollywood News
 
Written By
Simple Vishwakarma
Janhvi Kapoor
1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor shimmered in a holographic dress at the screening for her upcoming film, Bawaal. The dress featured broad straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline. 

Varun Dhawan
2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan looked dapper in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.  He was accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal, who wowed in a short silver dress with a plunging neckline.

Boney Kapoor
3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor's father and noted producer Boney Kapoor too attended the screening. 

Khushi Kapoor
4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor, made a stunning appearance on the white carpet. She was dressed in a white tube skater full-length dress.

Tamannah Bhatia
5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tamannah Bhatia chose a timeless black and white suit for the event.

Avneet Kaur, Huma Qureshi
6/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Avneet Kaur graced the blue carpet in a sea blue bodycon dress that accentuated her figure.Huma Qureshi exuded boss vibes as she arrived at the screening.

Pooja Hedge
7/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde turned heads at the Bawaal screening, wearing a gorgeous pink outfit with a plunging neckline.

Rakul Preet Singh
8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh arrived with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani at the screening. 

Nushrratt Bharuccha
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt Bharuccha snapped at the screening in white thigh high slit short dress.

