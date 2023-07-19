Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Tamannaah Attend Bawaal Screening

Quick links:
Janhvi Kapoor shimmered in a holographic dress at the screening for her upcoming film, Bawaal. The dress featured broad straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline.
Varun Dhawan looked dapper in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. He was accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal, who wowed in a short silver dress with a plunging neckline.
Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor, made a stunning appearance on the white carpet. She was dressed in a white tube skater full-length dress.
Avneet Kaur graced the blue carpet in a sea blue bodycon dress that accentuated her figure.Huma Qureshi exuded boss vibes as she arrived at the screening.
Pooja Hegde turned heads at the Bawaal screening, wearing a gorgeous pink outfit with a plunging neckline.