Janhvi Kapoor Visits Anshula Kapoor In The Hospital; Boney Kapoor Also Pays A Visit

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai as she visited her sister Anshula Kapoor on June 6. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi at the hospital as she made her way inside the hospital. Anshula Kapoor was admitted to the hospital on the same day. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted donning a casual outfit. She wore a beige t-shirt with tie-dye joggers and was seen holding a file of reports.

In the evening, Anshula Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor also visited her in the hospital. He was spotted by the paps as he entered the hospital. Neither Janhvi Kapoor nor Boney made any statements about Anshula Kapoor's health.

In the recent past, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were also actively helping people during the COVID-19 outbreak. They managed to raise Rs 1 crore to help 30,000 families during the pandemic. Arjun Kapoor said to ANI, "The pandemic has made us stare at an abyss of suffering. It has made us all step forward and help as many people as possible in our own, unique way. Anshula and I have tried to contribute through Fankind. I'm happy that we have helped about 30,000 people pan India and raised 1 crore to help aid those in crisis."

Arjun Kapoor reveals that Anshula Kapoor moved to India for him

Arjun Kapoor has mentioned on several occasions that his sister Anshula is the most important person to him. In a media interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor shared that after they lost their mother in March 2012, Anshula sacrificed a lot for him. He added that his sister has been taking care of the house for almost a decade now while he goes out to work and take on the world.

Talking about his sister's sacrifices, Arjun mentioned that Anshula was studying in America, and soon after she completed her graduation, she moved back to India so that he does not feel lonely as she looked at his life as her life as well. He revealed that it is difficult to live without having one's parents around and at least one child has to take up the charge and be the responsible one while the other can chase their dreams. He further added by saying that working in Hindi cinema is equivalent to taking on the world. Arjun added that it is because of his sister that he can find a balance in his life.

