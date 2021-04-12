Janhvi Kapoor "visualizes" Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila Ki Jawani' To Stay Motivated At Gym

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to social media to share a few tips on how to keep one's motivation high on a difficult day at the gym. In the videos posted on her Instagram story, the actor is heard singing Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani from the film Tees Maar Khan while struggling to complete her fitness routine. In the short note attached with the video, Janhvi Kapoor has ensured that visualizing Sheila helps in achieving the target at the gym.

Janhvi Kapoor’s motivational methods

In the videos shared, Janhvi Kapoor has also added a small note explaining what is happening in the video. In the first part of the story, she has mentioned that visualizing Sheila (Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan) can help a person finish their workout schedule. She has also added a ‘dancing lady’ GIF to give the story an animated effect.

In the next part of the story, Janhvi has further added that if Sheila Ki Jawani does not work out then the person must simply give up and go home, just the way she did. In this continued video, the actor has also added a few adorable stickers to explain her condition. Have a look at the video.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram